Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 12.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $26,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,562,000 after purchasing an additional 424,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $596,586,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.14 and a 200 day moving average of $178.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $213.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

