Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,698. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.51.

iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

