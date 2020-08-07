Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 171.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 175,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 116,307 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 115,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 147,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,387,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,667,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.