Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $178.91. 108,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,302. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $180.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

