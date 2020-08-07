Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 534,033 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 653.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 534,033 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,657,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,414,703. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

