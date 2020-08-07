Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 10,564 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

