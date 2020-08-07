Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,614,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,827,000 after purchasing an additional 190,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,683,000 after acquiring an additional 95,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 246,979 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.16. 93,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.30 and a 200-day moving average of $184.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $219.52.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.