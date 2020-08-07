Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 5.9% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 31.6% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,537,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,633,000 after purchasing an additional 424,576 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,563,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $203.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

