Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,665 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.4% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 1,410,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,941,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

