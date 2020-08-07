Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TILE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

