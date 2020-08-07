Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Interlink Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:LINK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.93. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 732 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

About Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

