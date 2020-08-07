International Flavors & Fragrances Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 21,191 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,251% compared to the average daily volume of 1,569 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,190,000 after buying an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $902,556,000 after buying an additional 1,595,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,687,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 333.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after buying an additional 277,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.85. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

