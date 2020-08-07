International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$108.12 million during the quarter.

