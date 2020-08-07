Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.22

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $15.90. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 112,558 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.22. The firm has a market cap of $935.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$374.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas acquired 9,100 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$105,381.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at C$690,284.48. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $124,463.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

