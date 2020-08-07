Intertek Group (ITRK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intertek Group (LON: ITRK) recently:

8/3/2020 – Intertek Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/3/2020 – Intertek Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/31/2020 – Intertek Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/31/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 5,900 ($72.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Intertek Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/24/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 6,100 ($75.07) to GBX 6,250 ($76.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Intertek Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

LON ITRK traded up GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday, reaching GBX 5,644 ($69.46). The stock had a trading volume of 142,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 53.90 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,178 ($76.03). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,452.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,249. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

