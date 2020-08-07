Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 8,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.43. 752,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.92. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. Intuit’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

