Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after purchasing an additional 640,001 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,849,000 after purchasing an additional 591,816 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $236,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $685.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $704.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.67.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,355 shares of company stock worth $32,818,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

