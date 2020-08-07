Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.60

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and traded as high as $23.73. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 242 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBV)

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.