Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Trading Up 5.8%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) was up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28, approximately 11,913,509 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 12,740,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $522.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

