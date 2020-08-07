Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Ocean Endowment Partners LLC

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,933,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,517,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $274.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.37 and its 200-day moving average is $225.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

