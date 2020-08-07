Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $66.04, 26,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

