Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 7th (ADS, BEI, BN, CON, DTE, INGA, LHA, MRK, RHM, SAE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 7th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €290.00 ($325.84) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €198.00 ($222.47) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €93.00 ($104.49) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €64.00 ($71.91) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €90.00 ($101.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €20.00 ($22.47) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €7.50 ($8.43) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.30 ($4.83) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €92.00 ($103.37) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €125.00 ($140.45) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €86.00 ($96.63) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €175.00 ($196.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €145.00 ($162.92) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €122.00 ($137.08) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €9.50 ($10.67) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($73.03) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €61.00 ($68.54) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

