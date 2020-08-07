Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 7th (AERI, AGO, ECOM, EMR, LOW, MFC, PZZA, SAIL, SYRS, VIAC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 7th:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $25.00.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $45.00.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $69.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $156.00 to $187.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $115.00.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $40.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $35.00.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $363.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $26.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $79.00 to $99.00.

