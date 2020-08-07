Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Beiersdorf (BEI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beiersdorf (ETR: BEI):

8/7/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €93.00 ($104.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €81.00 ($91.01) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €104.00 ($116.85) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €91.00 ($102.25) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €99.00 ($111.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €116.00 ($130.34) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €97.00 ($108.99) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €89.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €93.00 ($104.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Beiersdorf had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/8/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €89.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €102.00 ($114.61) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Beiersdorf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/6/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €83.00 ($93.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €93.00 ($104.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Beiersdorf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a €98.00 ($110.11) price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €89.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €93.00 ($104.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €98.00 ($110.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €116.00 ($130.34) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €83.00 ($93.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Beiersdorf stock opened at €97.14 ($109.15) on Friday. Beiersdorf AG has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.80.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

