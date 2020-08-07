Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2020 – Sutter Rock Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

8/6/2020 – Sutter Rock Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2020 – Sutter Rock Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Sutter Rock Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Sutter Rock Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/8/2020 – Sutter Rock Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Sutter Rock Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Sutter Rock Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

SSSS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 639,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $254.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.31. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 440.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $60,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,866,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 300,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

