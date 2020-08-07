Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WNS (WNS)

WNS (NYSE: WNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2020 – WNS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

7/17/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $52.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WNS stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WNS by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in WNS by 2,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

