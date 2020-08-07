Investors Buy High Volume of PetIQ Call Options (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,257 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average volume of 358 call options.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,214. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $925.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 24,349 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $773,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,309 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 946,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 160,886 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in PetIQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PetIQ by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 771,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 85,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,328,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

