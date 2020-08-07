Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,850 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 541% compared to the typical daily volume of 757 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $96,749,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,384,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,894,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,653,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

