Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,846 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 790 call options.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,272. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,369,140.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,173 shares of company stock worth $2,535,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

