Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 13,336 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 4,939 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,722 shares of company stock worth $23,804,295. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $50,681,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $32,272,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $27,387,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $27,357,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX stock traded down $44.42 on Friday, reaching $124.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,674,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,278. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average is $136.27. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,470.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

