Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,300 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 1,434 call options.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 36,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 23,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $4,642,125.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $26,981,386. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STMP shares. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $48.49 on Friday, hitting $310.83. 29,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,175. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $284.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.44. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

