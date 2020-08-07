Investors Purchase High Volume of Dynavax Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,497 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,524 call options.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 64,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,706. The company has a market capitalization of $677.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.12. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 689,170 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,999,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 313,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

