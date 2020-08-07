Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,047 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the average volume of 429 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CryoPort from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. 37,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,924. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

