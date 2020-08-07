IOST (IOST) Market Cap Reaches $86.64 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coineal, Bitkub and ABCC. IOST has a market capitalization of $86.64 million and $68.36 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00040684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.04953570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013051 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,018,966,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,426,545 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitkub, Zebpay, IDEX, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, ABCC, BigONE, Koinex, CoinZest, BitMax, WazirX, GOPAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kyber Network, Hotbit, IDAX, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, DragonEX, DDEX, Binance, Coineal, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene, BitMart, Upbit, Bitrue and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

