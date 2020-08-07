iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COWB) Trading Down 0.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COWB) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.41, approximately 36,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,063% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.

