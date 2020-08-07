IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IPGP. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $184.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 524,081 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $45,758,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,395,000 after acquiring an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 183.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 335,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $819,492.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,922.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total transaction of $307,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,012.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $7,736,308. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

