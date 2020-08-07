IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.89

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.89 and traded as high as $56.35. IQE shares last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 1,534,854 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of IQE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.60 ($0.98).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.89. The company has a market cap of $481.68 million and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

