Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 69.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 680,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,797. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock worth $474,768,645. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. UBS Group lowered their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

