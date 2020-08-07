Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded to Buy at Colliers Secur.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by research analysts at Colliers Secur. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IRTC. Colliers Securities raised Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.78.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $25.71 on Friday, reaching $210.10. 30,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $191.98.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $9,044,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,233,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $33,637.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $572,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,446 shares of company stock worth $22,717,394. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 789,735 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,510,000 after acquiring an additional 198,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 505,219 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

