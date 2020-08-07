Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

