iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $33.37, approximately 570 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

