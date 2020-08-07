iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7,747.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 415,647 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 72,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

