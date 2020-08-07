iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

INDA stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

