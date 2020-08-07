iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERUS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 148,188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the first quarter worth $1,159,000.

ERUS opened at $36.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

