iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,731 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,776 call options.

NASDAQ TUR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.84. 4,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

