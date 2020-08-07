iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,393,000 after acquiring an additional 989,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,988,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $106,842,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after acquiring an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

