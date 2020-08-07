iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after buying an additional 561,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.39. 1,823,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,663. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

