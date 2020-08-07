iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $277,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,901,000.

IGSB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $55.02. 2,167,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,601. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

