iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.72. 56,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,913. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.28.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

