iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stake Cut by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,021,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 61,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.08. 124,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,954. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

